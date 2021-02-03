REZZ and PVRIS Announce New Single "SACRIFICIAL"

REZZ and PVRIS sent fans into a tizzy when word broke that they were releasing a collaboration together. The production of a space mom track combined with the vocals of Lynn Gunn is sure to be out of this world. "SACRIFICIAL" is set to be released this Friday, February 5th.

A short teaser has been shared leaving much to the imagination, but luckily for us, we only have a few more days until we can get the full picture. Last week, when she first shared new music was on the way, we predicted that this could be one of the first singles from her new album, but this cannot be confirmed at this time.

"SACRIFICIAL" will follow the beloved producer's remix of "Violence" by Grimes and i_o. Prior to that, she dropped a slew of hit singles like "Into The Abyss" with Zeds Dead, "Somone Else" with Grabbitz, and "Orbit."

You can pre-order "SACRIFICIAL" by REZZ and PVRIS across all platforms here.

