REZZ and Dove Cameron Share Preview, Release Date of New Collaborative Track

An unforeseen collab has resulted in a bona fide banger.
An unforeseen collab has resulted in a bona fide banger.

In an Instagram Live video yesterday, REZZ and Dove Cameron linked up to share a preview of their new collaborative track, which is set to be released later in the month of May.

While some are saying it's an unlikely pairing, others are calling it the collab of the year. And if the audio preview is any indication, that could come to fruition.

Cameron and REZZ caught up to discuss the upcoming record, waxing poetic about how much of a fan they are of each other. The former even gave a special shoutout to the latter's mom, who, it turns out, is also a big fan of hers. REZZ also shared that the track has been in the works for over a year now and confirmed its title, "Taste of You." 

You can listen to the preview below at the 4:15 mark. 

As REZZ and Cameron prepare for a shoot today, fans can expect the midtempo-pop hybrid banger to drop on streaming platforms on Friday, May 21st. The record comes to light as REZZ continues to build the hype for her next album, which was recently confirmed as finished

