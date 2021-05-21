REZZ and Dove Cameron Join Forces for Monster Collab, "Taste Of You": Listen

REZZ and Dove Cameron Join Forces for Monster Collab, "Taste Of You": Listen

The single marks the first time REZZ and Dove Cameron have teamed up on a track, and it may just be the best electronic collaboration of 2021 to date.
Author:
Publish date:
The single marks the first time REZZ and Dove Cameron have teamed up on a track, and it may just be the best electronic collaboration of 2021 to date.

REZZ and Dove Cameron have dropped the curtain on their highly anticipated collab, "Taste Of You."

Fans have been patiently waiting for the track since both artists teased it in early April, and it doesn't disappoint in the slightest. "Taste Of You" delivers with menacing seduction, a perfect combination of REZZ's midtempo flair and Cameron's sultry pop style.

The single marks the first time REZZ and Dove Cameron have teamed up on a track, and it may just be the best electronic collaboration of 2021 to date.

"I’ve been a fan of REZZ forever so when she asked me to collaborate I lost my shit," Cameron said in a press statement. "One of my fav songs I’ve ever done."

Check out "Taste Of You" below and find the song on streaming platforms here

Artwork for REZZ and Dove Cameron's single "Taste Of You."

Artwork for REZZ and Dove Cameron's single "Taste Of You."

FOLLOW REZZ

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW DOVE CAMERON:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialdovecameron
Twitter: twitter.com/DoveCameron
Instagram: instagram.com/dovecameron
Spotify: spoti.fi/3y8GAyf

Related

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ and Dove Cameron Share Preview, Release Date of New Collaborative Track

An unforeseen collab has resulted in a bona fide banger.

pjimage
NEWS

REZZ Confirms New Collaboration With Dove Cameron Is In the Works

Space Mom slyly dropped a comment confirming the track's existence during a recent Dove Cameron livestream, which was picked up by one quick-witted viewer.

Rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ TAKES US ON A TRIP WITH “DILUTED BRAINS” [LISTEN]

We can't wait for Rezz's new album.

Rezz Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Debuts Malaa Collab at Headlining Red Rocks Show

Rezz debuted a massive collaboration with Malaa at Rezz Rocks II.

REZZ
NEWS

Rezz Confirms New Tour Dates

Mark your calendars, Rezz has announced new tour dates.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Releases Blanke Collab "Mixed Signals"

Rezz' collaboration with Melbourne talent Blanke hints at The Glitch Mob influences.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Raucous Underoath Collab "Falling"

Rezz shared her long-awaited Underoath collaboration at last.

Rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

“RELAX” WITH REZZ’S HYPNOTIC FIRST TRACK OFF HER UPCOMING DEBUT ALBUM

Rezz's "Mass Manipulation" is coming.