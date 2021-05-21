REZZ and Dove Cameron Join Forces for Monster Collab, "Taste Of You": Listen

The single marks the first time REZZ and Dove Cameron have teamed up on a track, and it may just be the best electronic collaboration of 2021 to date.

REZZ and Dove Cameron have dropped the curtain on their highly anticipated collab, "Taste Of You."

Fans have been patiently waiting for the track since both artists teased it in early April, and it doesn't disappoint in the slightest. "Taste Of You" delivers with menacing seduction, a perfect combination of REZZ's midtempo flair and Cameron's sultry pop style.

"I’ve been a fan of REZZ forever so when she asked me to collaborate I lost my shit," Cameron said in a press statement. "One of my fav songs I’ve ever done."

Check out "Taste Of You" below and find the song on streaming platforms here.

Artwork for REZZ and Dove Cameron's single "Taste Of You."

