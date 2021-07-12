Go Behind-The-Scenes of REZZ and Dove Cameron's Haunting "Taste of You" Music Video
Hot on the heels of their haunting "Taste of You" music video, REZZ and Dove Cameron have released a behind-the-scenes clip.
Directed by Felicity Heath, the eerie audiovisual was unveiled in mid-June and became an instant hit with both artists' avid fanbases. The new behind-the-scenes video offers an intimate look not only into the music video's production, but also the chemistry between REZZ and Cameron.
Shortly after the original video dropped, REZZ took to social media to open up about her experience filming with the pop star.
"Im proud of the ‘taste of you’ music video," REZZ tweeted at the time. "Kissing a girl on camera was intimidating but dove made it easy(!) I’ve come out of my shell a lot in the past couple years & became extremely comfortable with who I am & I’m very thrilled to have released it during pride month."
Check out the new "Taste of You" behind-the-scenes video below.
