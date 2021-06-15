Watch REZZ and Dove Cameron Share a Steamy Kiss in Spellbinding "Taste of You" Music Video

Cameron likened the neon-soaked audiovisual project to "the kind of nights I dreamt about when I was a kid as to how my job would look."

Following the release of their crossover hit "Taste of You," REZZ and Dove Cameron have unveiled a spellbinding music video.

Directed by Felicity Heath, the video features a vampiric Cameron, who sinks her teeth in with a sultry, blood-dripping saunter through neon smoke. Cameron, who likened the beguiling audiovisual project to "the kind of nights I dreamt about when I was a kid as to how my job would look," eventually connects with REZZ and her signature hypnotic goggles before the two engage in a steamy, lip-biting kiss.

In her recent cover story with Gay Times, Cameron opened up about her sexual identity. "I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody," she said, recalling an Instagram Live session from August 2020 wherein she first broached the subject with her fans. "I went on Instagram Live and said 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven't said it, but I'm super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it's who I am.'"

Check out the official "Taste of You" music video below.

