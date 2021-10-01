Watch REZZ and fknsyd's Demonic "Let Me In" Music Video

The single will appear on REZZ's hotly anticipated "spiral" album, due out this fall.

REZZ has unveiled the latest puzzle piece to her hotly anticipated fourth album, a brand new single called "Let Me In," alongside an eerie music video.

The menacing sound design of REZZ and the haunting cadence of fknsyd are birds of a feather. Together they soundtrack the new "Let Me In" audiovisual, which follows the two artists on a dark, ritualistic journey. Much like the spiral motif of REZZ's signature branding, the video is inspired by elements of magical realism, blending demonic imagery with tense camera work to send chills down the spine.

Check out the official music video below.

"Let Me In" will feature on REZZ's upcoming spiral LP, which is due out this fall ahead of an eponymous North American tour. The single joins the heavy-hitting midtempo track "Chemical Bond" (with Deathpact) and the Dove Cameron-assisted electropop jam "Taste of You."

You can pre-save spiral here.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz

Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW FKNSYD:

Twitter: twitter.com/fknsyd

Instagram: instagram.com/fknsyd

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kYtsHf