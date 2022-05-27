Skip to main content
Rezz and fknsyd Reunite on Haunting Reimagination of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)"

The ethereal rework combines both artists' eerie feels into one distinct package.

Christopher Nazon

Back with yet another memorable collaboration, Rezz and fknsyd have created an ethereal reimagination of Eurythmics' all-time classic, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)."

"Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" is a haunting rework, utilizing fknsyd's otherworldly vocals while implementing Rezz's near-perfect production. It's not the Canadian producer's usual fare, however, as she's ditched the bass-heavy sound we normally hear in favor of a plucky arrangement of synths. The slower, eerie feel of the rework befits both artists as well as the original lyrics of the song.

Earlier this year, Rezz unveiled her third studio album, Spiral, to much praise from the electronic music world. The LP included her hit single with Deathpact, "Chemical Bond," as well as collaborations with fknsyd, EDDIE, PEEKABOO, PVRIS, and more. 

Listen to "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" on streaming platforms here.

