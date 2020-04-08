REZZ Teams Up With Grabbitz For New Single "Someone Else"

When REZZ (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) drops a song, we all stop and listen. Today is one of those days, as she just dropped her new single "Someone Else" in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter, Grabbitz (real name Nicholas Chiari). While it may be a different sound than some were expecting, the fandom has spoken and the reviews are off the charts. Madeon even shared that this may be his favorite REZZ record yet.

The single opens with a dark guitar chord as Chiari's smooth yet ominous vocals haunt their way in. Of course, no REZZ track would be complete without one of her famous deep, downbeat sub basslines that brings this single to the next level. Chairi's voice combined with her production proves to be a match made in rock/bass crossover heaven. It's no wonder the Space Mom community and beyond are going wild for this release.

Rezazadeh has been keeping her devoted following happy during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting livestreamed DJ sets and Q&As on Instagram live. "Someone Else" might not be the only release we'll be enjoying during our lockdowns as late last month, she shared that there is a potential SVDDEN DEATH collaboration in the works.

Chiari has been making waves in the electronic space since his debut album Things Change was released back in 2017. He works and tours often with his longtime friend Sullivan King, sharing a mutual love of rock and electronic music. We last covered his collaboration with NGHTMRE on their track "Bruises".

