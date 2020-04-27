REZZ and Grabbitz have released the official music video for their collaborative hit "Someone Else." In their signature, alluringly dark style, the two electronic heavyweights deliver a spellbinding music video that is sure to drop the collective jaw of the EDM world.

The video begins with a woman being help captive, tied to a chair swathed in neon green light in what looks like a dungeon. As REZZ's crunchy bass patches and Grabbitz's melancholic guitar plucks and vocals take the fore, we see the woman's true form as a humanoid robot unfold before our eyes. The video has a beguiling "Ex Machina" feel.

The track, which received a landmark RCA Records release earlier this month, has proven one of Space Mom's most popular releases in recent memory. Shortly after the release, she took to Twitter to gush about its performance.

In a quote provided to Alternative Press, REZZ said that the video was almost quashed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This video actually wasn’t the original treatment for the song,” she divulged. “We had to cancel our original shoot due to COVID-19 restrictions. We needed a new video last minute, so I hit up my tour VJ Cam MacNeill to create and direct a new video idea based around our new restrictions. Mine and Grabbitz’s clips were actually shot on our iPhones at home. Really stoked on how everything came together!”

REZZ also revealed that she has, "Lots of really cool collabs in the works," a sentiment that serves as a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel during this awful pandemic.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz

Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/official-rezz

FOLLOW GRABBITZ:

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/grabbitz

Facebook: facebook.com/grabbitzmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/grabbitz

Instagram: instagram.com/grabbitz