PEEKABOO Transports REZZ and Grabbitz's "Someone Else" to the Netherworld with Sinister Trap Remix

Following Malaa's official remix of "Someone Else," REZZ and Grabbitz have recruited—well, someone else for a monster trap rework.

This time around, the electronic music stars have tapped blossoming bass producer PEEKABOO to twist their collaborative hit into a raucous trap rendition. While Malaa went the deep house route, PEEKABOO transported the single to the darkest valleys of the bass netherworld, employing quirky plucks, screeching synths, and thunderous 808s to deliver a festival-ready thumper in a world with no festivals.

The Detroit-born young gun has emerged one of the most highly sought-after remixers in bass music at the moment. In a post-trap landscape akin to an EDM Wild West where producers get extremely creative with unorthodox sound design, PEEKABOO is leading the charge along with bass music compatriots such as TYNAN, Hydraulix, Moore Kismet, and Leotrix.

Check out PEEKABOO's menacing "Someone Else" remix below.

