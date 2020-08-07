Underoath Transforms REZZ and Grabbitz's "Someone Else" Into a Heavy Rock Slammer

Back in April, REZZ and Grabbitz unveiled their hypnotic collaboration "Someone Else" to global praise. The track has racked up over 5 million streams on Spotify in just over 3 months and hit the number 15 spot on Alt Radio in the US as well as the number 1 spot in Canada. Previous REZZ collaborator Underoath has now flipped the electronic tune into a heavy rock jam.

Underoath's "Someone Else" remix stays true to the original in terms of formula, but completely eliminates the electronic elements. Opening with a more atmospheric intro, the track is quickly overtaken by heavy guitar riffs and slamming percussion. Underoath's rework retains Grabbitz's vocals while adding in their own screams during the hook, amplifying their unique take on the tune. REZZ's selection of Underoath to remix "Someone Else" is genre-blending perfection.

Listen to Underoath's "Someone Else" remix below.

FOLLOW UNDEROATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/underoath

Twitter: twitter.com/UnderoathBand

Instagram: instagram.com/underoathband

Spotify: spoti.fi/3inPgZ1

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz

Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz

Spotify: spoti.fi/33zlo7P

FOLLOW GRABBITZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/grabbitzmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/grabbitz

Instagram: instagram.com/grabbitz

Spotify: spoti.fi/30Al1rI