REZZ Announces Release Date of "Spiral" Bonus Track, "MENACE": Listen to a Preview
In the wake of her scintillating third album, REZZ is kicking off 2022 by dropping a new bonus track.
The Juno Award-winning artist took to social media to share a preview of the new cut from Spiral, which dropped in November 2021. Days prior REZZ tied a bow on a monster year with a performance at Colorado's Decadence NYE music festival, where she played out the upcoming track, "MENACE."
With its gritty bassline and spellbinding synths, "MENACE" is signature REZZ. It'll slide right into the sonic mythos of the eerie Spiral, a record which proved that the one they call Space Mom has experienced remarkable artistic growth, both as a producer and songwriter.
And since the album's release just missed the eligibility cutoff for 2021 Grammy Award consideration, "MENACE" should fan the flames of its promise as a frontrunner in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album this year.
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5
Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.
Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More
The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.
Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More
Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.
You can listen to the official preview of "MENACE" below ahead of its release this Friday, January 7th.