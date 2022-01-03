REZZ Announces Release Date of "Spiral" Bonus Track, "MENACE": Listen to a Preview

In the wake of her scintillating third album, REZZ is kicking off 2022 by dropping a new bonus track.

The Juno Award-winning artist took to social media to share a preview of the new cut from Spiral, which dropped in November 2021. Days prior REZZ tied a bow on a monster year with a performance at Colorado's Decadence NYE music festival, where she played out the upcoming track, "MENACE."

With its gritty bassline and spellbinding synths, "MENACE" is signature REZZ. It'll slide right into the sonic mythos of the eerie Spiral, a record which proved that the one they call Space Mom has experienced remarkable artistic growth, both as a producer and songwriter.

And since the album's release just missed the eligibility cutoff for 2021 Grammy Award consideration, "MENACE" should fan the flames of its promise as a frontrunner in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album this year.

You can listen to the official preview of "MENACE" below ahead of its release this Friday, January 7th.