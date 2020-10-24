Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week

"ORBIT" is sounding—for lack of a better term—nasty.
Author:
Publish date:

REZZ

REZZ has shared a preview of a new single, which officially drops next week. Dubbed "ORBIT," the track is sounding—for lack of a better term—nasty.

The prodigious bass music producer and recent Juno Award winner shared a preview via Twitter, sharing a clip that offers a glimpse into the build and drop of "ORBIT." It's a hypnotic yet bone-rattling midtempo tune that will slide in nicely with the rest of her groundbreaking catalog.

Back in August, Space Mom announced that she's working on a brand new album. While she is yet to confirm "ORBIT" as one of its singles, fans can certainly wonder whether or not the haunting track is a harbinger for the record in question. At the time of this article's publishing, REZZ has not revealed any more information about the album, including a release date or title.

Listen to a preview of "ORBIT" below and pre-save the track on Spotify or Apple Music ahead of its release this Tuesday, October 27th here.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/32DV4IY

Related

Zedd Griff
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Zedd's Upcoming Single "Inside Out" With Blossoming UK Pop Singer Griff

It sounds like Zedd has another hit on his hands.

_images_uploads_gallery_REZZ_2019-1
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] REZZ Teases Hypnotic New Song via Instagram

Space Mom is back with a menacing midtempo tune.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Drops Mammoth Midtempo Remix of Melanie Martinez's "Tag, You're It"

Just over one week after teasing the remix on social media, Space Mom has unveiled its official audio.

rezz porter
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Teases Monster Unreleased Midtempo Remix of Porter Robinson's "Fellow Feeling"

All we can do is hope that this sees the light of day.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Adventure Club's Soaring Unreleased Single, "Broken Love"

Cammie Robinson features on the massive tune, which drops soon.

Rezz and Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Teams Up With Grabbitz For New Single "Someone Else"

Alongside many fans, even Madeon said this might be his favorite Rezz song yet.

Rezz and Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] REZZ and Grabbitz Unveil Spellbinding Official Music Video for "Someone Else"

Space Mom has done it again.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
NEWS

REZZ Announces She's Working on a New Album

Space Mom dropped a Twitter bomb yesterday.