Rezz Drops Spine-Chilling Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2"

REZZ's new spine-chilling mix is a tribute to the early days of her career.

As "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2" begins, a twisted carousel of glitchy sound descends listeners into Rezz's latest nightmare, wherein a haunting recording of a patient in a psychiatric hospital sets an ominous tone.

Over the course of the 12 tracks, fans are presented with an all-original collection of dark, minimal soundscapes reminiscent of the music that helped propel Rezz to stardom.

"Nightmare On Rezz Street 2" uses visceral digital animation to offer fans a well-crafted and thoughtful body of work. Alongside the sinister aesthetic and production elements, she sprinkles in some samples from a few of her classic releases. The fourth track, for example, reintroduces the chilling vox from 2017's "Psycho" (with Isqa) before an ensuing remix of "Relax," which release that same year.

Fans in the Colorado area will have the chance to immerse themselves in the mix at Red Rocks for a special "Nightmare On Rezz Street" performance.

You can watch Nightmare On Rezz Street 2 below and stream it here.

