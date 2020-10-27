REZZ Returns With Haunting Midtempo Single "Orbit"

You know its officially spooky season once REZZ arrives on the scene. Back just in time to unleash her slew of unearthly sounds, REZZ has released a new track called "Orbit," her first single in nearly six months.

Rezz's latest offering paints vibrant images of unfamiliar environments far from the reaches of this planet. An ominous synth pad envelops the resonate taps of a hollowed out drum as though the arrangement were twisting into a dark void. Distinct one-off basses interject before passing through as quickly as they arrived. A lonely melody plays out deliberately note by note before fading into darkness.

The sonic journey ultimately culminates in a sequence driven by a swiveling lead synth that—in typical Rezz fashion—defies all descriptors.

The single is the first to arrive following the midtempo bass producer's announcement of her forthcoming new album. The record will be her third full-length release and first since 2018's Certain Kind of Magic.

