REZZ Returns With Haunting Midtempo Single "Orbit" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
REZZ Returns With Haunting Midtempo Single "Orbit"

REZZ Returns With Haunting Midtempo Single "Orbit"

Rezz ships off listeners to far away galaxies with her latest single "Orbit."
Author:
Publish date:

REZZ

You know its officially spooky season once REZZ arrives on the scene. Back just in time to unleash her slew of unearthly sounds, REZZ has released a new track called "Orbit," her first single in nearly six months.

Rezz's latest offering paints vibrant images of unfamiliar environments far from the reaches of this planet. An ominous synth pad envelops the resonate taps of a hollowed out drum as though the arrangement were twisting into a dark void. Distinct one-off basses interject before passing through as quickly as they arrived. A lonely melody plays out deliberately note by note before fading into darkness. 

The sonic journey ultimately culminates in a sequence driven by a swiveling lead synth that—in typical Rezz fashion—defies all descriptors.

The single is the first to arrive following the midtempo bass producer's announcement of her forthcoming new album. The record will be her third full-length release and first since 2018's Certain Kind of Magic.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/32DV4IY

Related

117771557_3225501484195482_3292607566022771656_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week

"ORBIT" is sounding—for lack of a better term—nasty.

Rezz and Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Teams Up With Grabbitz For New Single "Someone Else"

Alongside many fans, even Madeon said this might be his favorite Rezz song yet.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Drops Mammoth Midtempo Remix of Melanie Martinez's "Tag, You're It"

Just over one week after teasing the remix on social media, Space Mom has unveiled its official audio.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Raucous Underoath Collab "Falling"

Rezz shared her long-awaited Underoath collaboration at last.

Rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ TAKES US ON A TRIP WITH “DILUTED BRAINS” [LISTEN]

We can't wait for Rezz's new album.

Rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Announces Her New EP is Finished

New, unearthly sounds from Rezz are inbound.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Releases Long-Awaited Remix of Porter Robinson's "Divinity"

Porter Robinson's 2014 single got the Rezz treatment.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Announces New EP in the Works

Rezz is working on her "next project, an EP."