REZZ and PVRIS Drop Epic Sci-Fi Video for "Sacrificial": Watch

The new video showcases a haunting journey to a mysterious planet.
Author:
Publish date:
The new video showcases a haunting journey to a mysterious planet.

REZZ is giving fans a look inside her mind with the release of a new sci-fi-inspired horror video for her collaboration with PVRIS, "Sacrificial."

Soundtracked by the duo's chilling downtempo sound, the video shows an astronaut exploring a distant planet. As one would expect from Space Mom, the astronaut's adventure becomes more chaotic as the song's intensity magnifies. Naturally, the final result is what appears to be some sort of demonic possession that seals the explorer's fate.

Check out the official "Sacrificial" music video below.

March 2021 has been a great month to be a REZZ fan. About two weeks ago, she shared the news that the follow-up to 2018'S Certain Kind of Magic album is complete. Days later, she would go on to preview the collaboration fans have been craving for years, "Hypnocurrency," with deadmau5. Neither have a concrete release date at this time.

"Sacrificial" was released on February 5th, 2021. You can download or stream the haunting collaboration here.

