Rezz Drops Intoxicating New Single "Sacrificial" featuring PVRIS

A match made in midtempo heaven.
Whenever our beloved space mom drops a single, we know it will be big. REZZ teased fans that new music was on the way just last week, but didn't make us wait long to hear the final result. Her first original of the year, "Sacrificial," has arrived and features a stunning performance from PVRIS. This is their first collaboration together but we hope it won't be their last. 

"'Sacrificial' is about risking it all for love... even if the world around you is telling you it’s not right,” PVRIS explained in a press release. This message is conveyed beautifully through Lynn Gunn's emotive vocal performance. Rezz balances the track out with her signature midtempo stylings, adding dimension around every corner. It's both sinister and ethereal in tone, expertly combining elements of rock and electronica into one powerhouse single. 

"Sacrificial" comes shortly after REZZ released her remix of Grimes and i_o's "Violence" as part of the Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition) remix album. In August of last year, it was revealed that she's working on a new album. Only time will tell if this single is part of a bigger project that's coming our way.  

You can stream "Sacrificial" across all platforms here

