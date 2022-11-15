Rezz and Seven Lions Share Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Arcturus"
After a barrage of requests from their fans, Rezz and Seven Lions have finally released "Arcturus," a long-awaited collaboration.
Seven Lions debuted the track more than a year ago at EDC Las Vegas, where it left fans speechless as it combined the talents of two of the biggest names in today's bass music scene. Now, "Arcturus" has been released in an official capacity.
With a flurry of cinematic, stomping bass, "Arcturus" opens like a certified Rezz classic. The track then quickly switches gears and drops into a psytrance breakdown reminiscent of some of Seven Lions' deeper cuts. Blending gothic, orchestral sound design with a dramatic build, the duo combined their distinct sounds with ease to produce a versatile anthem that will be tough to escape on the festival circuit.
In addition to the release of "Arcturus," Rezz revealed that she and Lions have plans to work on a second collaboration. She said the track's follow-up will be "more official" and receive a release on major streaming platforms like Spotify.
Recommended Articles
Rezz and Seven Lions Share Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Arcturus"
After releasing their track for free on SoundCloud, Rezz revealed the duo's plans for a second collaboration.
The xx's Romy Teams Up With Fred again.. for Sublime Single, "Strong"
Inspired in part by the loss of her mother, Romy's new track is about learning how to process grief.
Underground Vibes | 085
warner case, badxyou, RYLLZ, Lost Identities and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
Take a listen to "Arcturus" below.
Follow Rezz:
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X
Follow Seven Lions:
Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions
Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hv2cyM