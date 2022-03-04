Listen to Subtronics and REZZ's Spellbinding Collaboration, "Puzzle Box"

REZZ and Subtronics have delivered on the collab that fans have been clamoring for. After debuting and rinsing the track on their concurrent tours over the past few weeks, the duo have finally unveiled "Puzzle Box."

The midtempo banger finds a strong middle ground between the mechanized chaos of a Subtronics track and the minimal, calculated darkness of REZZ's music. A dramatic, horror movie-esque introduction gives way to a wonky bassline that stomps through the arrangement with the ferocity of a creature from the Elden Ring universe.

Take a listen to "Puzzle Box" below.

As is tradition with most Subtronics releases, the fantastic visual artist Aaron Brooks lent his talents for the song's dazzling cover art, which features one of Subtronics' signature cyclopes donning REZZ's iconic glasses.

The duo also joined forces for a charitable cause, creating a limited-edition t-shirt that features artwork inspired by their new single. Proceeds from the sales will benefit Voices Of Children Ukraine, an organization working to support the children of Ukraine affected by the ongoing Russian invasion. The cause is personal to REZZ, who was born in Ukraine and recently shared that she still has family there.

"My heart is broken watching the events unfold in Ukraine," REZZ tweeted. "Proceeds from our teeshirt sale will go towards helping those in desperate need. We stand with the people of Ukraine."

"Puzzle Box" is out now by way of Zeds Deads' Deadbeats imprint. You can stream it here.

