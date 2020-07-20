REZZ, the bass music wunderkind and recent recipient of a shiny Juno Award, took to Instagram today to share a preview of an unreleased track, which immediately sent her fanbase into a frenzy.

The preview arrives after a recent tweet in which REZZ wrote that she was working on music that made her "very happy at the moment." She decided to post a lengthy preview of the ID, which churns along to a typically hypnotic rhythm featuring the alluring vocal refrain of "tag, you're it." The series of videos ends with the song's drop, a menacing, bass-fueled masterstroke that sees her returning to her midtempo roots following the alt-rock and electro hybrid "Someone Else" with Grabbitz. REZZ was mum on the details, however, refraining from posting any copy aside from a musical note emoji.

At the time of writing, REZZ has not divulged any further information about the track, including its name, release date, or potential collaborators. You can listen to the preview below.

