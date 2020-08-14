REZZ Teases Monster Unreleased Midtempo Remix of Porter Robinson's "Fellow Feeling"

REZZ and Porter Robinson are a downright lethal duo, and when their sounds are alchemized into one, special things follow.
Space Mom took to Twitter today to share a preview of an unreleased remix of Porter's "Fellow Feeling," sending her diehard fanbase into a frenzy in one fell swoop. The clip is short, but she teases the track's drop, which strikes that sweet spot between hypnotic and nasty that she seems to produce so effortlessly.
Ever since REZZ dropped a remix of Porter's Worlds single "Divinity" back in November 2018, fans have been itching for another project between the two electronic superstars. However, at the time of writing, neither have divulged any further information about the "Fellow Feeling" remix, including an official release date or whether it will even be released at all.
Check out the teaser below.
