Rezz Teases Potential SVDDEN DEATH Collaboration

The bass music world was sent into a spiral on Sunday afternoon as Rezz teased a potential collaboration with SVDDEN DEATH. On Twitter, she shared the news that she reached out to the bass heavyweight and shared that he's apparently interested in the project.

She specified that she pitched him an idea for a collaborative track more suited for his alter-ego, VOYD. For those unfamiliar, VOYD is SVDDEN DEATH's darker, more demonic alias which features more nightmarish sounds and visuals - it even saw the San Jose native appear to levitate in the air during a set in a cavern in January.

Considering Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) has made a career out of venturing into worlds of darkness, a potential collaboration between two of modern-day bass music's leading figures is something over which every fan is drooling.

Speaking of high-profile collaborations, Rezazadeh teamed up with Zeds Dead last month for their aquatic nightmare, "Into The Abyss." In addition to the release, fans of the one nicknamed "Space Mom" were excited to see her reveal the second edition of her Red Rocks Amphitheatre takeover, Rezz Rocks II.

At the time of writing, it's still too early in the process to provide any information on a potential release date for the teased Rezz and SVDDEN DEATH collaboration.

