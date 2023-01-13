REZZ Drops Filthy Collab with Wreckno and Quackson on HypnoVision Records

Rezz has released "Gyrate," a mind-melting collaboration with Quackson and EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno.

After teasing the track on social media for weeks, it's finally here. And it's arrived on Friday the 13th, a fitting day for the HypnoVision Records boss, whose music is chock full of spooky, experimental influences. With its gritty midtempo flair and filthy, half-time trap switch-up, "Gyrate" is sure to get any crowd moving.

Following the launch of her new label back in October 2022, it seems Rezz is delivering on her promise to plug and support promising electronic music talent by way of HypnoVision.

"As my touring schedule has become more specific, I have more time to focus on other projects I am passionate about," she said at the time. "A music label being one of them! I can’t wait to hear all the cool new songs by artists and play them in my sets and even collaborate with them."

Listen to "Gyrate" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

