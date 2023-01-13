Skip to main content
Rezz Drops Filthy Collab With Wreckno and Quackson, "Gyrate"

Rezz Drops Filthy Collab With Wreckno and Quackson, "Gyrate"

The track, which Rezz recently debuted at Philly's Hijinx Festival, arrives under her own HypnoVision Records banner.

Justin Broadbent/Quackson/Tessa Paisan

The track, which Rezz recently debuted at Philly's Hijinx Festival, arrives under her own HypnoVision Records banner.

Rezz has released "Gyrate," a mind-melting collaboration with Quackson and EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno

After teasing the track on social media for weeks, it's finally here. And it's arrived on Friday the 13th, a fitting day for the HypnoVision Records boss, whose music is chock full of spooky, experimental influences. With its gritty midtempo flair and filthy, half-time trap switch-up, "Gyrate" is sure to get any crowd moving.

Following the launch of her new label back in October 2022, it seems Rezz is delivering on her promise to plug and support promising electronic music talent by way of HypnoVision.

"As my touring schedule has become more specific, I have more time to focus on other projects I am passionate about," she said at the time. "A music label being one of them! I can’t wait to hear all the cool new songs by artists and play them in my sets and even collaborate with them."

Listen to "Gyrate" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Follow Rezz:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Knock2
MUSIC RELEASES

Knock2 Drops Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Make U SWEAT!"

"Make U SWEAT!" is the first single from Knock2's upcoming sophomore EP.

By Lennon Cihak
REZZ Spiral Tour
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Drops Filthy Collab with Wreckno and Quackson on HypnoVision Records

The track, which Rezz recently debuted at Philly's Hijinx Festival, arrives under her own HypnoVision Records banner.

By Rachel Freeman
edsea
EVENTS

Rock the Boat: EDC Reveals New Floating Music Festival, EDSea

Fear naut: EDC is finally taking to the seas.

By Jason Heffler

Related

rezz deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch REZZ Drop Filthy Unreleased Collab With Deathpact

REZZ and Deathpact have a massive midtempo track on their hands.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Announces Fourth Album, Drops Filthy Single With Deathpact: Listen

REZZ's hotly anticipated album is due out in fall 2021.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Spine-Chilling Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2"

Featuring 12 haunting tracks, Rezz's new mix is the follow-up to 2018's debut.

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Commits to Unearthing the Unexplainable With New Record Label, HypnoVizion Records

REZZ is fostering the next wave of unearthly talent with HypnoVizion Records.

wreckno
MUSIC RELEASES

Wreckno Drops Fiery Hip-House Track, "DELUSIONAL"

"DELUSIONAL" arrives ahead of a landmark performance at Electric Forest.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Raucous Underoath Collab "Falling"

Rezz shared her long-awaited Underoath collaboration at last.

Rezz Spiral Tour
NEWS

REZZ Announces Release Date of "Nightmare on REZZ Street 2," Confirms 12 Unreleased Tracks

The Halloween-inspired audiovisual mix is the debut release on her new record label, HypnoVizion Records.

278895186_662429994815099_3552369430979930949_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Wreckno and Super Future Team Up With "Like A G6" Singer DEV for Defiant Single, "EVERYTHING"

"EVERYTHING" marks Wreckno's debut on Four Loko Records.