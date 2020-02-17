Zeds Dead and Rezz Announce Release Date for New Collab, "Into The Abyss"

After months of teasing, Zeds Dead and Rezz are finally ready to release their highly anticipated collaboration. Just when fans thought they couldn't wait any longer, the trio announced that the track is titled "Into The Abyss" and will drop on Wednesday, February 19th. On Twitter, they shared the cover artwork for the new tune revealing a deep-sea diving theme in tune with the song title.

This will mark the first time the Toronto bass music duo have joined forces with the Niagara Falls native. Attentive fans may have gotten a glimpse of the upcoming single as it's been played at recent shows since its debut at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago last December. Months before that in September, Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) teased the tune with a cheeky joke about EDM blogs.

"Into The Abyss" by Zeds Dead and Rezz is slated for release Wednesday, February 19th on the duo's very own label, Deadbeats. You can pre-save the first collaboration between the two Canadian heavyweight acts here.

H/T: Your EDM

