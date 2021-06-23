Pixel Terror Showcase New Direction in Remix of Iconic "Rhythm Is a Dancer" [Premiere]

Known for their glitchy dubstep sound, beloved bass music pair Pixel Terror are hanging up the wobbles for a moment, reworking Snap!'s iconic 1992 single "Rhythm Is a Dancer" into a riveting house track.

Pixel Terror have stayed true to the classic tune for their official remix, building around the timeless vocal performance of Thea Austin with precision. To ramp things up, they produced brisk drum patterns atop a pulsing bassline for a modern jam inspired by the disco scene of yesteryear.

Pixel Terror has been on a rampage in 2021. After kicking off the year with their relentless Artillery EP on Kayzo's Welcome Records, they arrived on electronic tastemaker Monstercat for back-to-back singles, "Medusa" and "Sleepless." The digitized bass music stars have been a staple on the famed imprint since their 2018 debut, "Contra."

You can stream Pixel Terror's "Rhythm Is a Dancer" remix below exclusively via EDM.com ahead of its official release tomorrow, June 24th.

