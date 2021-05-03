Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

Surging electronic music duo Rich DietZ are back with their latest single, the brooding house banger "Anxiety."

Known for their fun, tongue-in-cheek approach to production, the guys have gone a different route this time around. Eschewing their use of party-starting, frenetic sound design and pop culture references, Rich DietZ have delivered a timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

However, don't think the switch-up doesn't make "Anxiety" any less heavy-hitting than its raucous predecessors. The track contains all the bells and whistles of a Rich DietZ heater, highlighted by a stunning vocal that eerily slithers through deep 808s. The arrangement is in half-time here, making for a hypnotic, trap-inspired doozy of a verse.

They go on to uncork a beautiful house drop in typical Rich DietZ fashion, employing twinkly synth programming, which floats atop nasty saws. It's a unique layering of both soft and relentless audial elements, reminiscent of music production vets. Check out "Anxiety" below.

It's no secret that lockdowns have led to rampant mental health issues. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to twist the knife into the emotional wounds of isolation, Rich DietZ wanted to explore the unfortunate theme of detachment.

"We wrote this record in the heart of quarantine, when for so many, things just seemed so uncertain," Rich DietZ said in a joint press statement. "We were lucky enough to have music as our outlet and we decided to create a song that encapsulated a lot of the raw emotion that people were going through."

“Anxiety" is about the struggles many of us face and the feeling of being alone with your deepest darkest thoughts. But, the message we want to convey is that we all have the power to push through, to let those feelings pass, and to find the light at the end of the tunnel."

You can find "Anxiety" on streaming platforms here.

Artwork for Rich DietZ's new single "Anxiety." Rich DietZ

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial

Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic

YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v

SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial