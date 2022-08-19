Rich DietZ and BERK Get "Lit" In New Tech House Anthem

Rich DietZ show out once again on "LIT," their latest tech house banger, a collaboration with fellow red-hot producer BERK.

Out today via Peak Hour Music, "LIT" marks the surging electronic music duo’s fifth single of 2022. They've kept their feet on the gas pedal, pumping out club-ready house records like "Work Song" and "VIBES," the latter of which received support by iconic dance music duo Showtek.

True to its name, the energetic single lights up the tech house artfulness of both Rich DietZ and BERK. Their pulsing production is highlighted by crisp percussion, laser-like synths and cheeky vocals, all of which combine for yet another house masterstroke.

The nuances of their sound design are front-and-center, as squelchy bass fills and acid-inspired leads round out the arrangement. Throw in the thumping drum programming of Rich DietZ and BERK, and you've got a tech house home run.

Take a listen to "LIT" below and stream the new track here.

