Rich DietZ are embracing the new year ahead with their familiar, heady house rhythms.
The duo is bringing the satisfying bounce of their signature basslines to "Chakras," an energizing, dancefloor-ready track with catchy, tongue-in-cheek vocals.
Over the course of 2022, the red-hot duo have notched a year of earworm singles such as "LIT" and "Free Ur Mind," among other house bangers. With pitched down, lounge-style vocals, they continue to bring an even more elevated energy to "Chakras"—and we're sure this isn't just the crystals talking.
On the production side, Rich DietZ have consistently had a penchant for bass-driven tech house music. On "Chakras," a supercharged percussion section with marching snares and pumping kicks drives much of the heavy lifting as the duo rev the track's drums to life. At its peak, Rich DietZ let the bassline fly, capable of spurring the entire dancefloor into a natural state of flow.
Rich DietZ Realign Their Energy On Heavy-Hitting Club Track, "Chakras"
Take a listen to "Chakras" below.
