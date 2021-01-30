Rich DietZ Keep the Night Alive With Rumbling House Smash "Club Juice"

Rich DietZ Keep the Night Alive With Rumbling House Smash "Club Juice"

Their latest single has us longing to be back in the club.
Author:
Publish date:

Rich DietZ have been unstoppable as of late. On Christmas Day, the duo dropped their alluring tech house torcher "Only Fans Song." Just a few weeks later, they brought us a menacing house flip of Getter's "Head Splitter." Today, the duo has returned with their latest dance floor anthem, "Club Juice." 

"Club Juice" is a bona fide fan-favorite that will be a hotly anticipated club tune once they can catch the duo live again. Thanks to its foot-tapping melodies and earworm of a refrain, the track effortlessly captures the essence of a wild night on the town. The enthralling vocal sample wraps itself around whirling synths and an intoxicating, chugging bassline, keeping listeners hypnotized from start to finish.

Listen to "Club Juice" below.

The inspiration for "Club Juice" stems from an unbelievably wild crowd they experienced while performing at Quantum with VOLAC and Phlegmatic Dogs. "I turned to Mike and asked ‘What are these kids sipping on?’ and he said, ‘Gotta be that Club Juice!’ and it became the inspiration for the track," said Joe of Rich DietZ. 

Rich DietZ - Club Juice Cover

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial

Related

Rich DietZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Flip Getter's "Head Splitter" Into Blistering House Anthem

The duo's mind-melting house rework is the latest in their "TreatZ" series.

Rich DietZ - Only Fans Song - Header
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich Dietz's New House Banger, an Ode to the Hard Workers of OnlyFans

A seductive tech house banger from the red-hot house duo.

SM1LO, Rich DietZ - Bentley Coupe
MUSIC RELEASES

SM1LO and Rich DietZ Floor the Gas Pedal With Tech House Thumper, "Bentley Coupe"

"'Bentley Coupe' is about the drive to turn your current situation into a whole new reality."

A photo of Rich DietZ and YamDice.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleash Tech House Heater "Neighborhood" ft. YamDice

Rich DietZ and YamDice have a dance floor destroyer on their hands.

Jenny Bee
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Take Us On a Tech House Ride With "Ferris Wheel" ft. Jenny Bee

Rich DietZ's festival-themed house heater features a seductive spoken-word tale by Jenny Bee.

Rich DietZ Space Whip
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return with Tech House Tune "Space Whip"

Rich DietZ are on a roll this festival season.

Rich DietZ - Sauce (She Be On It) - Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Brings the Heat with "Sauce (She Be On It)"

The latest from Rich DietZ is sure to electrify the dancefloor.

White Claw Song
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Crack Open Surefire Party Anthem, “White Claw Song”

Rich DietZ gave the gift of buzz-worthy tech house punch.