Rich DietZ Keep the Night Alive With Rumbling House Smash "Club Juice"

Rich DietZ have been unstoppable as of late. On Christmas Day, the duo dropped their alluring tech house torcher "Only Fans Song." Just a few weeks later, they brought us a menacing house flip of Getter's "Head Splitter." Today, the duo has returned with their latest dance floor anthem, "Club Juice."

"Club Juice" is a bona fide fan-favorite that will be a hotly anticipated club tune once they can catch the duo live again. Thanks to its foot-tapping melodies and earworm of a refrain, the track effortlessly captures the essence of a wild night on the town. The enthralling vocal sample wraps itself around whirling synths and an intoxicating, chugging bassline, keeping listeners hypnotized from start to finish.

Listen to "Club Juice" below.

The inspiration for "Club Juice" stems from an unbelievably wild crowd they experienced while performing at Quantum with VOLAC and Phlegmatic Dogs. "I turned to Mike and asked ‘What are these kids sipping on?’ and he said, ‘Gotta be that Club Juice!’ and it became the inspiration for the track," said Joe of Rich DietZ.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial

Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic

YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v

SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial