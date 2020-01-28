Rich DietZ Take Us On a Tech House Ride With "Ferris Wheel" ft. Jenny Bee

Rich DietZ serve up another enticing house fusion with a saucey single titled "Ferris Wheel" featuring Jenny Bee. These ultimate party hosts know how to reel us in, as evidenced by tracks like "Neighborhood" and "Space Whip" - and "Ferris Wheel" is no exception.

Jenny Bee delivers an alluring spoken word vocal sample throughout the track telling a story of a mysterious encounter at everyone's favorite festival meeting place - the Ferris Wheel. Meanwhile, an infectious bass line lathers up to a highly danceable drop with inventive atmospheres that take this tech house tune to new heights.

Stream or download "Ferris Wheel" by Rich Dietz featuring Jenny Bee across platforms here.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial

Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial

SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic

FOLLOW JENNY BEE:

Instagram: Facebook.com/JennyBeeOfficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/JennyBeeNow