Rich DietZ Continue New Music Frenzy With Tech House Banger, "Hype Beast": Listen
Rich DietZ are back with a buzzer-beater right before time runs out on 2021.
Released today was "Hype Beast," a special present wrapped up for fans this year. Continuing to develop their wholly singular house sound, the duo are rapid-firing track after track as they continue on their quest to the genre's corps d'elite.
Chock full of punchy claps, a chugging bassline, and quirky vocal samples, "Hype Beast" finds the tandem laying down another tech house banger perfect for a club night, afterparty, or even those moments where you need intense focus. It's signature Rich DietZ, and at the rate the duo have been releasing music this year, it's a foregone conclusion that fans can look forward to the duo kicking off 2022 early and with a bang.
Rich DietZ's latest original is hot on the heels of their throwback remix of Cassie's 2006 hit, "Me & You," which dropped just over a month ago. Blending their modern-day sound with the timeless R&B classic, fans are able to stay warm with the new remix released during the coldest months of the year.
Take a listen to Rich DietZ's stylish new single "Hype Beast" below.
