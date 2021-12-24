Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Rich DietZ Continue New Music Frenzy With Tech House Banger, "Hype Beast": Listen
Publish date:

The new single comes just weeks after Rich DietZ's throwback remix of Cassie's 2006 track "Me & You."
Author:

Rich DietZ are back with a buzzer-beater right before time runs out on 2021.

Released today was "Hype Beast," a special present wrapped up for fans this year. Continuing to develop their wholly singular house sound, the duo are rapid-firing track after track as they continue on their quest to the genre's corps d'elite.

Chock full of punchy claps, a chugging bassline, and quirky vocal samples, "Hype Beast" finds the tandem laying down another tech house banger perfect for a club night, afterparty, or even those moments where you need intense focus. It's signature Rich DietZ, and at the rate the duo have been releasing music this year, it's a foregone conclusion that fans can look forward to the duo kicking off 2022 early and with a bang.

Rich DietZ's latest original is hot on the heels of their throwback remix of Cassie's 2006 hit, "Me & You," which dropped just over a month ago. Blending their modern-day sound with the timeless R&B classic, fans are able to stay warm with the new remix released during the coldest months of the year.

Take a listen to Rich DietZ's stylish new single "Hype Beast" below.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial
SoundCloud ("TreatZ"): SoundCloud.com/RichDietZTreatZ

