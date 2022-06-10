Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

Relentless in their pursuit of tech house greatness, surging electronic music duo Rich DietZ have joined forces with SELCO for a new must-listen single.

Out now via Low Ceiling, "VIBES" is a sultry tech house tune designed to keep the club energy alive deep into the night. The track is replete with all the bells and whistles of a signature Rich DietZ banger: nasty tonal synths, punchy drum programming, shrewd vocal sampling and a thumping bassline.

Alongside its party-starting refrain of "bring the vibes," the track's production is nothing short of breathtaking. DietZ and SELCO opt for a brisk breakbeat rhythm and subtle tribal drums in the break before building into the second drop of "VIBES," a down-and-dirty slice of soul-stirring house music.

Take a listen to "VIBES" below.

Since kicking off 2022 with their hotly anticipated single "Work Song," Rich DietZ have remained their prolific selves, releasing a string of forward-thinking house tracks. In February the duo joined forces with Where It's ATT for the dark G-house tune "Needs and Wants" before dropping arriving in March with "Big Nasty," a relentless and anthemic club tune that received support from venerated Night Bass founder AC Slater.

You can check out both Rich DietZ and SELCO's bodies of work and connect with them via the links below.

