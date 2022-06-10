Skip to main content
Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

Rich DietZ/SELCO

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

Relentless in their pursuit of tech house greatness, surging electronic music duo Rich DietZ have joined forces with SELCO for a new must-listen single.

Out now via Low Ceiling, "VIBES" is a sultry tech house tune designed to keep the club energy alive deep into the night. The track is replete with all the bells and whistles of a signature Rich DietZ banger: nasty tonal synths, punchy drum programming, shrewd vocal sampling and a thumping bassline.

Alongside its party-starting refrain of "bring the vibes," the track's production is nothing short of breathtaking. DietZ and SELCO opt for a brisk breakbeat rhythm and subtle tribal drums in the break before building into the second drop of "VIBES," a down-and-dirty slice of soul-stirring house music.

Take a listen to "VIBES" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

By Jason Heffler14 seconds ago
carl cox ultra
NEWS

Carl Cox Announces First Album In Over 10 Years, "Electronic Generations"

The legendary DJ and techno producer also released a new single with Nicole Moudaber, "How It Makes You Feel."

By Jason Heffler25 minutes ago
seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Unveils 10-Year Anniversary Album With His Most Memorable Music

The album includes an acoustic version of "Rush Over Me" and a new remix of "The Blood" by his psytrance alias, Abraxis.

By Niko Sani2 hours ago

Since kicking off 2022 with their hotly anticipated single "Work Song," Rich DietZ have remained their prolific selves, releasing a string of forward-thinking house tracks. In February the duo joined forces with Where It's ATT for the dark G-house tune "Needs and Wants" before dropping arriving in March with "Big Nasty," a relentless and anthemic club tune that received support from venerated Night Bass founder AC Slater.

You can check out both Rich DietZ and SELCO's bodies of work and connect with them via the links below.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial
SoundCloud ("TreatZ"): SoundCloud.com/RichDietZTreatZ

FOLLOW SELCO:

Facebook: facebook.com/SELCOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SelcoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/selcomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mCEFxf

Related

rich dietz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Take "Griztronics II" to Another Level With Massive Tech House Remix

The breakneck rise of Rich DietZ continues with their latest remix, a must-listen tech house take on GRiZ and Subtronics' dubstep anthem.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

271776815_283309907123534_6803380177810718941_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Set the Tone for Huge 2022 With Must-Listen House Banger, "Work Song"

Hot on the heels of a breakthrough year, the rising house music duo have wasted no time in 2022.

243510599_4502212799842953_8787347139176899084_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich DietZ and Poya's Anthemic Trap Banger "Empire"

"Empire" is the latest triumph in a burgeoning career that grows with each genre-bending release for Rich DietZ.

Rich DietZ - Anxiety (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

A timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

rich dietz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Turn Back the Clock With Massive House Remix of Cassie's "Me & You"

The piping-hot house music duo have released a bona fide throwback weapon.

265508522_317594576743598_1946738126744947175_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Continue New Music Frenzy With Tech House Banger, "Hype Beast": Listen

The new single comes just weeks after Rich DietZ's throwback remix of Cassie's 2006 track "Me & You."

Rich DietZ - Only Fans Song - Header
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich Dietz's New House Banger, an Ode to the Hard Workers of OnlyFans

A seductive tech house banger from the red-hot house duo.