Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"
Relentless in their pursuit of tech house greatness, surging electronic music duo Rich DietZ have joined forces with SELCO for a new must-listen single.
Out now via Low Ceiling, "VIBES" is a sultry tech house tune designed to keep the club energy alive deep into the night. The track is replete with all the bells and whistles of a signature Rich DietZ banger: nasty tonal synths, punchy drum programming, shrewd vocal sampling and a thumping bassline.
Alongside its party-starting refrain of "bring the vibes," the track's production is nothing short of breathtaking. DietZ and SELCO opt for a brisk breakbeat rhythm and subtle tribal drums in the break before building into the second drop of "VIBES," a down-and-dirty slice of soul-stirring house music.
Take a listen to "VIBES" below.
Recommended Articles
Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"
The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.
Carl Cox Announces First Album In Over 10 Years, "Electronic Generations"
The legendary DJ and techno producer also released a new single with Nicole Moudaber, "How It Makes You Feel."
Seven Lions Unveils 10-Year Anniversary Album With His Most Memorable Music
The album includes an acoustic version of "Rush Over Me" and a new remix of "The Blood" by his psytrance alias, Abraxis.
Since kicking off 2022 with their hotly anticipated single "Work Song," Rich DietZ have remained their prolific selves, releasing a string of forward-thinking house tracks. In February the duo joined forces with Where It's ATT for the dark G-house tune "Needs and Wants" before dropping arriving in March with "Big Nasty," a relentless and anthemic club tune that received support from venerated Night Bass founder AC Slater.
You can check out both Rich DietZ and SELCO's bodies of work and connect with them via the links below.
FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:
Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial
SoundCloud ("TreatZ"): SoundCloud.com/RichDietZTreatZ
FOLLOW SELCO:
Facebook: facebook.com/SELCOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SelcoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/selcomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mCEFxf