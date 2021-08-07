Rich DietZ  Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"
Publish date:

Rich DietZ  Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"

Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."
Author:
Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."

Rich DietZ continue to bring their hard-hitting brand of house music to the forefront with voluminous basslines and engaging vocals on their latest single "Sheesh."

Since 2019, the red-hot duo have reeled in an audience captivated by their entertaining brand of meme-based humor, but kept them along for the ride with the proliferation of their party-starting productions.

Cover art for Rich DietZ's song "Sheesh."

Cover art for Rich DietZ's song "Sheesh."

Similar qualities continue to manifest on "Sheesh," the duo's latest rhythmically dynamic bass house offering. The record spares no time with pleasantries, immediately launching into a pumping house cadence, as an anticipatory riser builds tension before arriving at the apex. With a simple vocal introduction, "Ladies and gents, sheesh," the track breaks down into a rapid-fire thump of quick-hitting kicks and revving synths fit for getting the footwork going.

Recommended Articles

madeon porter robinson
EVENTS

Watch Madeon's Full Surprise LA Performance With Guest Appearance by Porter Robinson

Madeon pulled out all the stops for his surprise LA appearance at the Roxy Theatre.

athena smle
MUSIC RELEASES

Text Message Interview: SMLE and Athena on Their New Collab Bursting Onto Rocket League

Athena shared her surprise as to how well received her musical debut has been.

Rich DietZ - Sheesh (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"

Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."

Rich DietZ injected some much-needed levity into the monotony of quarantine last year with the seductive "Only Fans Song" and the satirical bars of "Jedi Sh!t," two high-energy tracks also fit for the festival grounds in the age of social media virality.

Check out "Sheesh" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v

Related

Rich Dietz - Tech No Malfunction - Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleashes Monster House Single "Tech No Malfunction"

Rich Dietz brings the techno party to your home.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

Rich DietZ Space Whip
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return with Tech House Tune "Space Whip"

Rich DietZ are on a roll this festival season.

Rich DietZ - Anxiety (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

A timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

Jenny Bee
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Take Us On a Tech House Ride With "Ferris Wheel" ft. Jenny Bee

Rich DietZ's festival-themed house heater features a seductive spoken-word tale by Jenny Bee.

A photo of Rich DietZ and YamDice.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleash Tech House Heater "Neighborhood" ft. YamDice

Rich DietZ and YamDice have a dance floor destroyer on their hands.

White Claw Song
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Crack Open Surefire Party Anthem, “White Claw Song”

Rich DietZ gave the gift of buzz-worthy tech house punch.

Rich DietZ - Only Fans Song - Header
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich Dietz's New House Banger, an Ode to the Hard Workers of OnlyFans

A seductive tech house banger from the red-hot house duo.