Rich DietZ Unleashes Monster House Single "Tech No Malfunction"

Rich DietZ continues their relentless release schedule with a brand new offering titled "Tech No Malfunction." The unstoppable duo is known for churning out infectious dance behemoths of the tech house nature, and this latest single follows suit. Prepare to be transported to a dark warehouse where the party has no intention of stopping.

"Tech No Malfunction" kicks off strong from its inception, with a steady bassline and ominous synths that lend to a sonic atmosphere of tension. The sense of urgency is further translated through the track's robotic vocals and industrial kick-drums, which thump with the ferocity of a Carl Cox track. It's a shame clubs aren't open at the moment, because this would light up a crowd.

"If you’re cooped up and can’t take it anymore we wanted to give you that techno party pass to turn up the volume, nod your head, and turn wherever you are into an after-hours nightclub," said Rich Dietz on the inspiration behind their anthemic new single.

Since Rich DietZ burst onto the scene in 2019 with their track "All My FriendZ," the duo has been whipping up hits left and right. They closed out 2020 with their ode to Only Fans, the aptly titled "Only Fans Song," before again igniting the virtual dance floor with the quirky "Club Juice." Their track "Neighborhood" with YamDice was also recently featured in an episode of Shameless titled "Hall of Shame."

You can stream "Tech No Malfunction" across all platforms here.

Rich DietZ

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial

Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial

Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic

YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v

SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial