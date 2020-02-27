Rich DietZ Crack Open Surefire Party Anthem, “White Claw Song”

Coming on the heels of enticing party bangers “Ferris Wheel” and “Space Whip,” bass house tastemakers Rich DietZ have delivered a sparkling house brew with “White Claw Song.” The energetic party anthem pours meme-worthy samples over a strapping bass line, combining for a sound that flows at a smooth 128 bpm.

The 'lawless' duo thought beyond the lines between tech, festival, and bass house, perfectly crafting a party vibe that pulls from nearly every corner of the dance music palette. No matter who you are, these guys have an invitation with your name on it. Sit back, open wide, and let the refreshing beats of this dizzying dance dream bubble into your ears.

