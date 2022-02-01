Rich DietZ Set the Tone for Huge 2022 With Must-Listen House Banger, "Work Song"
After closing the book on a breakthrough 2021, Rich DietZ have kicked off the year with a brand new single called "Work Song."
In typical Rich DietZ fashion, the track is a house music stroke of genius. Arriving ahead of the spring season, "Work Song" isn't a breezy poolside track, but a banger designed to induce noodle-flailing pool riots.
One of the more coveted unreleased tunes from their repertoire, "Work Song" interlaces hip-hop-inspired samples in its arrangement, which beautifully blends elements of tech and G-House. Rich DietZ first debuted the single last year at EDC Week in Las Vegas, where they dropped it during a rip-roaring performance at Élia Beach Club closing for deadmau5.
Just like the vast majority of the duo's discography, "Work Song" is hedonistic in its sound design and captivating in its composition. It's a must-listen from top to bottom, but its unquestioned pièce de résistance lies in its central drop element: the falsetto sample. It invites listeners to scream along at the top of their lungs, rendering the full track a weapon for live sets.
Take a listen to "Work Song" below and strap in for what has the feel of a monster 2022 from Rich DietZ.
