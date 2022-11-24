Listen to Rich Fayden's Ominous Rework of Bobby Brown's "Don't Be Cruel"

Rich Fayden has been known as a singer-songwriter who can bridge together modern sounds with retro influences, creating songs that resonate with generations of music fans. And his production style is no different.

Fayden recognizes that the biggest producers in the world have found success by reimagining classics, so he dug through the crates and selected an old-school groove to work his magic.

Back in 1988, pioneering new jack swing artist Bobby Brown released "Don't Be Cruel," which charted as a pop crossover on Billboard's Hot 100 chart that same year. Fayden has now reworked the R&B classic, producing dark, ominous soundscapes that reimagine it for today's dancefloors.

“Sticking to what works while not getting in the way of the outcome is often the most difficult thing an artist can do,” Fayden said.

In a style similar to chart-topping trio dance music trio MEDUZA, Fayden stuns with his rendition of "Don't Be Cruel." Fayden resung Brown's vocals, and they have been dramatically pitched down for an eerie effect, adding to the tension before a sultry midtempo drop.

Check out the new track below.

FOLLOW RICH FAYDEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/richfayden

Twitter: twitter.com/richfayden

Instagram: instagram.com/richfayden

Spotify: bit.ly/3UBh2Vj