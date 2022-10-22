Ricky Iuliucci Delivers a Kaleidoscopic "Blueprint": Listen

Hailing from Philadelphia, 22-year-old Ricky Iuliucci is on the rise.

The promising dance music producer and DJ has performed as a support act for the likes of Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Boregous and Steve Aoki over the years. Perhaps best known for his 2020 track “Graffiti,” Iuliucci has a knack for producing a wide range of genres from progressive house to future house. And he has developed a personal sound that's been recognized by a number of notable labels in the electronic space.

Marking his second official release of the year, “Blueprint” is a banging electro house record that exemplifies a new take on his club-ready sound. Featuring potent drums, deep subs and an invigorating bassline, the track is kaleidoscopic in its sound design and relentless in its energy.

"Blueprint" marks the first of several singles due from Iuliucci over the coming months. In the meantime you can check out "Blueprint" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW RICKY IULIUCCI:

Twitter: twitter.com/iuliuccir

Instagram: instagram.com/Rickyiuliucci

Spotify: spoti.fi/3SpKUSt