Skip to main content
Ricky Iuliucci Delivers a Kaleidoscopic "Blueprint": Listen

Ricky Iuliucci Delivers a Kaleidoscopic "Blueprint": Listen

"Blueprint" marks the second single from the 22-year-old this year.

c/o Ricky Iuliucci

"Blueprint" marks the second single from the 22-year-old this year.

Hailing from Philadelphia, 22-year-old Ricky Iuliucci is on the rise. 

The promising dance music producer and DJ has performed as a support act for the likes of Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Boregous and Steve Aoki over the years. Perhaps best known for his 2020 track “Graffiti,” Iuliucci has a knack for producing a wide range of genres from progressive house to future house. And he has developed a personal sound that's been recognized by a number of notable labels in the electronic space.

Marking his second official release of the year, “Blueprint” is a banging electro house record that exemplifies a new take on his club-ready sound. Featuring potent drums, deep subs and an invigorating bassline, the track is kaleidoscopic in its sound design and relentless in its energy.

"Blueprint" marks the first of several singles due from Iuliucci over the coming months. In the meantime you can check out "Blueprint" below and find the track on streaming platforms here

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_9437
MUSIC RELEASES

Ricky Iuliucci Delivers a Kaleidoscopic "Blueprint": Listen

"Blueprint" marks the second single from the 22-year-old this year.

By EDM.com Staff
seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.

By Koji Aiken
ILLENIUM and MAX
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

"Worst Day" is angsty electronic anthem with a punk twist.

By Mikala Lugen

FOLLOW RICKY IULIUCCI:

Twitter: twitter.com/iuliuccir
Instagram: instagram.com/Rickyiuliucci
Spotify: spoti.fi/3SpKUSt

Related

Karim Naas
MUSIC RELEASES

Karim Naas Delivers Kaleidoscopic Club Anthem, "M.I.A"

"M.I.A" marks Naas' fifth offering of the year.

Kaleidoscope
MUSIC RELEASES

Kari Wahlgren Delivers Celebratory 4-Track EP, "Kaleidoscope"

The EP features her original track as well as remixes from Falcone, Arnie G and OnenO.

Matt Fax
MUSIC RELEASES

Progressive House Prodigy Matt Fax Releases "Light On" via Colorize

Matt Fax is only 22 years old, and "Light On" is the second single from his upcoming sophomore studio album.

GT
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Deliver Anthemic House Track, "Moving On"

"Moving On" marks the tandem's third collaborative track out on CAINE Records.

Color K Press Photo April 2022-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Color K Drops Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Uplifting Single, "Traveling Space"

Georgia Rose & Chris Padin
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Padin and Georgia Rose Deliver Hypnotic House Single, "Losing My Mind"

After a year off to recharge, Padin is ready for a big 2022.

DRITTO full
MUSIC RELEASES

DRITTO Delivers Energetic House Track, "Let Your Body Move"

"Energy never dies, it just transforms."

Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Delivers Tasteful Two-Tracker, Aurra / Shades

If you thought Tchami was only good for future house, G house and bass house then think again.