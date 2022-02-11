Skip to main content
Rickyxsan and Hydraulix Reunite for Mind-Melting Trap Single, "ZONED"

Rickyxsan and Hydraulix Reunite for Mind-Melting Trap Single, "ZONED"

"ZONED" is Rickyxsan's first original track in nearly two years.

Press/Rickyxsan (via Facebook)

"ZONED" is Rickyxsan's first original track in nearly two years.

Trap music fans, rejoice.

After nearly a two-year hiatus, Rickyxsan is back in action alongside Hydraulix for a mind-bending single called "ZONED," out now via the former's newly minted Sonic Trip imprint.

Much like their previous collaborations "Sleep," "UNDRGRND," and "Stoopid," Rickyxsan and Hydraulix's sounds perfectly mesh for a trap banger that longtime fans simply won't be able to get enough of. The song's eerie intro quickly finds its way to a drop without a traditional build-up, blindsiding listeners with blistering subs and screeching synths.

It's the return we've all craved from Rickyxsan, and the joint effort with Hydraulix only bolsters the quality. Take a listen below.

Recommended Articles

hydraulix rickyxsan
MUSIC RELEASES

Rickyxsan and Hydraulix Reunite for Mind-Melting Trap Single, "ZONED"

"ZONED" is Rickyxsan's first original track in nearly two years.

15 seconds ago
spencer brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown's new label, diviine, allows him to create and release music without any limitations.

10 minutes ago
A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

FISHER Returns With Funky House Single "Palm Beach Banga"

Funky synths and a hypnotic vocal are layered over a groovy house beat in FISHER's latest.

22 minutes ago

"ZONED" is the first single from Rickyxsan since he and Hydraulix last collaborated on "Stoopid" in 2020. Hydraulix, however, has kept a steady hand with his releases in that timeframe. Last year, he released his scintillating debut album, Imposter Syndrome, on Liquid Stranger's Wakaan imprint.

Listen to "ZONED" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW HYDRAULIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/hydraulixdub
Twitter: twitter.com/hydraulixdub
Instagram: instagram.com/hydraulixdub
Spotify: spoti.fi/34s9uiI

FOLLOW RICKYXSAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/Rickyxsan
Twitter: twitter.com/rickyxsan
Instagram: instagram.com/rickyxsan
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oCOJIa

Related

PEEKABOO
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Returns With Mind-Melting Single "Black Hole"

After a relatively quiet start to the year, PEEKABOO has made a triumphant return.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Shows Out on Mind-Melting Single "The Death Note": Listen

The menacing track is the final single from Mersiv's forthcoming debut album, "Pretty Dark Loud."

hydraulix
MUSIC RELEASES

Hydraulix Drops Genre-Bending, 20-Track Debut Album "Imposter Syndrome"

The expansive and forward-thinking album is the upshot of Hydraulix struggle with lockdown-induced insecurity.

hydraulix and nitti gritti
MUSIC RELEASES

Hydraulix and Nitti Gritti Drop Roaring New Single "Waratah" on Wakaan

The two veteran producers' first collaboration has finally landed.

NGHTMRE X Smoke
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp Drop Menacing Trap Single "MOSH"

The hip-hop cut arrives shortly after it was first teased in Miami.

Champagne Drip Press 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Champagne Drip Drops Mind-Melting EP "Champagne Trip"

The Wakaan record comes shortly after the announcement of Champagne Drip's 2021 North American tour.

Saka
MUSIC RELEASES

Saka Makes Gud Vibrations Debut With Mind-Melting "Split Punch / Wing Chun" EP

Saka's early production mastery helps illuminate a clear path for a big future.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Crystal Skies and MitiS Reunite With Linney for Melodic Bass Anthem, "Gone"

"Gone" is the first single from Crystal Skies' forthcoming debut album.