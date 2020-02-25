Rico & Miella Make Dance-Pop Magic with "Good Girl"

With festival season fast approaching, Rico & Miella have delivered a dance-pop anthem that evokes mental imagery of summertime festivities. "Good Girl" builds upon their long, illustrious history as multi-faceted musicians with a sound that will perfectly compliment all the memories we have yet to make.

Miella's sensuous vocals capture the listener's attention from the onset of the track, with soft production elements rounding out the rest of the arrangement. At the drop, however, they turn up the bounce. Between vivacious horns and airy vocal chops, the central motif of the track will stay in your head long after you listen to it.

In a joint statement on "Good Girl," Rico & Miella said:

"We really wanted to challenge ourselves and step outside of our comfort zone when we started working on 'Good Girl.' We’ve always loved writing complex and deeply emotional lyrics, and it can be a challenge to simplify without losing quality. In the end, we think we struck the right balance between catchy, clever, and memorable. On the production side, we just kept pushing the record to fill all of sonic space until we created a wall of sound that was not only melodic but also equally impactful. Since this was one of only a handful of our solo releases, we really wanted to show off some of our skills in the studio."

Over the years Rico & Miella have collaborated with the likes of Seven Lions, Feenixpawl, KDrew, Thomas Gold, Paris & Simo and Trivecta in addition to scoring music for Baywatch. 25 million Spotify streams later, their music has found homes on Armada Music, Sony Music, Protocol Recordings and Revealed Recordings.

