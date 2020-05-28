Dubstep Meets Rock in RIOT's Blistering Single "Jackknife"

Welcome Records is quickly emerging as one of the most coveted tastemakers in bass music. With Kayzo at the helm, the imprint has demonstrated a unique ability to unearth trailblazing music in the dubstep and trap spheres, as well as their many sub-genres.

Barnstorming bass music duo RIOT recently arrived on the Welcome Records banner with "Jackknife," a blistering dubstep and rock hybrid that that is—for lack of a better term—not for the faint of heart.

Back in November 2019, we were fortunate enough to chat with the rising tandem, who said they were "excited to let the listeners into [their] brains." If "Jackknife" is any indication, the mind of RIOT is something to marvel at considering the track's masterful genre-blending.

Both Welcome Records and Kayzo are known to alchemize rock and dubstep to lethal effect, and "Jackknife" follows the same tried-and-true formula. The tune is more rawk than rhythm, using crunchy guitar riffs and vicious bass patches, which amalgamate into a kinetic bass tune that has dubstep anthem written all over it.

You can download or listen to "Jackknife" via your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW RIOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/groupRIOT

Twitter: twitter.com/RlOTmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/RIOTmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/weareriot