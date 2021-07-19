Riot Ten Drops Riveting Sophomore Album, "Hype or Die: Homecoming"
Publish date:

Author:

c/o Press

Riot Ten made the most of his quarantine, taking that time to develop his sophomore album, Hype Or Die: Homecoming. The new record, released on Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records, showcases the producer's trademark "Hype Or Die" sound and offers insight into his ability to take on explorative sonic ventures.

The album features collabs with Bok Nero, Dogma, and more, tying together Riot Ten’s penchant for dubstep, riddim, trap, and house music. This blend of styles makes for a rollercoaster of a ride from start-to-finish.

Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Riot Ten exploded into the world of dance music at the age of 22. He released music with Never Say Die and Bassrush, among other electronic music tastemakers, before joining the Dim Mak family in 2017.

