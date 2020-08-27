AFK Delivers Destructive Remix of Riot Ten and Whales' "Save You" [Premiere]

Four months ago, dubstep heavyweights Riot Ten and Whales teamed up for an epic and emotive dubstep banger with an old-school twist, "Save You (feat. Megan Stokes)." Now the track's remixes have arrived, and AFK delivered a tantalizing twist on the original.

Brutally emotional, AFK's remix of "Save You" compliments the original work while lending it some serious punch. Crushing bass stabs and intricate, growling synth work give the main section all the firepower it needs to become an instant standout within the remix package and beyond. The headbang-worthy elements aren't all that AFK's rework has to offer, though.

Within the vocal section, a classic drum & bass-inspired reese bass keeps things subdued for a time, but the pressure builds, ensuring an intense buildup section. Pitch shifting the vocal elements, AFK takes Stokes' emotion from melancholy to straight-up madness as the buildup begins. At the drop, that anger is palpable.

Alongside offerings from Kompany and Ace Aura, as well as a VIP edit from Riot Ten and Whales, AFK's remix is a dark and destructive take on "Save You," illustrative of the skilled producer's impeccable ability to balance atmosphere and attitude.

AFK's remix of "Save You" (feat. Megan Stokes) is available now on the Save You Remixes EP via Dim Mak, which drops in full tomorrow.

