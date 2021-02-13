Rita Ora Drops Collaborative, Club Ready EP Produced By Imanbek, "Bang"

Rita Ora and Imanbek have teamed up for a massive, dance-heavy EP, Bang, featuring collaborations with David Guetta, Gunna, and KHEA.

Rita Ora's first long-form offering since her 2018 album, Phoenix, does not disappoint. From the outset, the EP's opener, "Big," seeks to make a decisive statement with flashy lyrics and an even sleeker club bassline polished by David Guetta and Imanbek. The club energy continues onto the next record, "Bang Bang" which particularly highlights shining vocals from Rita Ora on the lovestruck single.

Meanwhile, "Mood" stands out as a bit of a wildcard, but shows Rita Ora's versatility as she weaves effortlessly between soulful delivery and quick cutting rap as she trades verses with Argentinian trap artist KHEA. The project finishes strong with "The One," an introspective closer that further utilizes Imanbek's seemingly unmissable knack for creating infectious dance basslines. The producer adds his signature vocal manipulation to the track to create a call and response style chorus that keeps the lyrics bouncing around in your head long after the song has concluded.

