David Guetta, Imanbek, Gunna, and KHEA to Appear on Upcoming Rita Ora EP

Rita Ora's upcoming EP, "Bang" is set to feature a multitude of high-profile collaborators.
Coming next week is a brand-new, stacked EP from Rita Ora. Titled Bang, the new release will see her join forces with international superstars across a number of genres for one of her biggest bodies of work to date. On Twitter, the British vocalist announced the release date for her upcoming EP and shared the full list of collaborators set to appear.

As shown in her post, Ora will be joined by electronic superstars, David Guetta and Imanbek, as well as global hip-hop icons, Gunna and KHEA. Unfortunately for fans, she has not released a tracklist or preview of the new EP, so it is not known what Bang will sound like or which artists will be working together. While the sound remains mysterious, in a recent interview with MTV Music UK, Ora shared insight on what it was like to record the album remotely with her collaborators.

Bang by Rita Ora is slated for release on Friday, February 12th, 2021. You can pre-save the collaboration-heavy EP here.

