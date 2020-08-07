Riton Impresses with Breezy Bop "Too High" Featuring Boy Matthews

Riton's status as a hitmaker is solidified time and again with each new accomplishment, most recently by his first Grammy win last year for his work on Silk City's "Electricity" featuring Dua Lipa. Riding high off of his success in 2019, the British producer has returned with his third single of 2020, "Too High" featuring Boy Matthews.

"Too High" is a dance floor filler that longtime fans will find both familiar and refreshing. Boy Matthews' smooth vocals make an excellent addition on top of the well-executed house beat, curating an uplifting summertime atmosphere. This effortless blend between the two has not only resulted in an incredibly easy tune to jam to, but also also brings attention to both artists' undeniable talents. Riton has once again cooked up an intoxicating house stunner that we simply can't get enough of.

You can listen to "Too High" below.

FOLLOW RITON:

Facebook: facebook.com/ritontime

Twitter: twitter.com/ritontime

Instagram: instagram.com/ritontime

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kv4xZZ