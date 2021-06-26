Honey Dijon Remixes Riva Starr's "The Feeling" Into Tribal House Jam

"The Feeling" was one of Honey Dijon's favorite tracks of the year prior to her official remix.

Earlier this month, London DJ Riva Starr released his single “The Feeling” (with Gavin Holligan) on his own Snatch! Records imprint. As it turned out, famed dance music producer Honey Dijon loved the tune, which she called “one of my fav records of 2021” on Instagram.

After Dijon voiced her support, Starr made the obvious decision to recruit the talented "Why" producer for an official remix. She took the original tune and spun it into a more tribal, funky, and deep beat using punchy drums, elements of funk, and soulful vox. Check out the new rework below.

Alongside Dijon's main and extended remixes of “The Feeling” is another stripped back "Dub Plate" mix, where she brings a bigger, more traditional house sound.

You can listen to “The Feeling” on your go-to streaming platform here.

