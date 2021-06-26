Honey Dijon Remixes Riva Starr's "The Feeling" Into Tribal House Jam

Honey Dijon Remixes Riva Starr's "The Feeling" Into Tribal House Jam

"The Feeling" was one of Honey Dijon's favorite tracks of the year prior to her official remix.
Author:
Publish date:

Smirnoff

"The Feeling" was one of Honey Dijon's favorite tracks of the year prior to her official remix.

Earlier this month, London DJ Riva Starr released his single “The Feeling” (with Gavin Holligan) on his own Snatch! Records imprint. As it turned out, famed dance music producer Honey Dijon loved the tune, which she called “one of my fav records of 2021” on Instagram.

After Dijon voiced her support, Starr made the obvious decision to recruit the talented "Why" producer for an official remix. She took the original tune and spun it into a more tribal, funky, and deep beat using punchy drums, elements of funk, and soulful vox. Check out the new rework below.

Alongside Dijon's main and extended remixes of “The Feeling” is another stripped back "Dub Plate" mix, where she brings a bigger, more traditional house sound.

You can listen to “The Feeling” on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW HONEY DIJON:

Facebook: facebook.com/honeydijon
Twitter: twitter.com/honeydijon
Instagram: instagram.com/honeydijon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hTtNaB

Related

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Discusses Origins of Her "Realness Remix" for Lady Gaga In Insightful Apple Music Interview

She told Zane Lowe the remix came especially natural to her due to feelings of cultural alignment with the pop superstar.

Honey Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Drops Stunning Remix of Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy's "Live Without Your Love"

For her latest remix, Honey Dijon took on Calvin Harris' Defected Records debut.

AmyElle
MUSIC RELEASES

AmyElle Throws Down Fierce Tech House Single "Feel The Heat"

This rising producer's second single of 2021 is perhaps her biggest yet.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

Sam Void Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Void Releases Massive Bass House Track "Feel The Low"

Protocol Recordings' year is off to a great start with Sam Void's "Feel The Low."

168738926_221839733066919_4219309568921987794_n
MUSIC RELEASES

How Supertaste Set Up a Pop-Up Studio in the Tennessee Mountains to Record "Super Classic"

This feel-good disco tune is the first single off Supertaste's forthcoming sophomore EP.

John Summit Parachute Youth
MUSIC RELEASES

John Summit Breathes New Life Into Parachute Youth’s "Better Than This"

The rework captures the same blissful and summery feeling of the original with a more energetic flourish.