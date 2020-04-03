Rival And Egzod Enlist Andreas Stone For Epic Single “Live A Lie”

Rising talents Rival and Egzod just enlisted vocalist Andreas Stone for a huge collaboration, “Live A Lie.” Both producers have been making sure to stay busy this year as “Live A Lie” marks the 4th release in 2020 for both of them, as well as their debut joint effort.

Out via NCS, one of the largest digital labels in the electronic scene, “Live A Lie” takes the listener on a journey from the very start without holding anything back. Andreas Stone’s emotional vocals are immediately present in the production, while the energy slowly builds up into an epic showcase of orchestral drums and strings. The drop is explosive, as expected, offering an impressive combination of distorted basses and synths that allow it to stand out.

”Rival and I share a very similar vision when it comes to music and orchestration. Working together was simply instinctive,” said Egzod about the release.

Rival and Egzod have both been leaving their mark on the electronic music scene for some years now. Already having huge releases under NCS, Lowly, and Future Generation on their catalog, as well as tens of millions of collective plays across platforms, the future is certainly bright for the two producers.

