Rivessi Unveils Radio-Ready House Heater, "Say Goodbye"

With strong foundations within the music industry and the skills to match his impressive accolades, 21-year-old producer, Rivessi, is well on his way towards making waves in the world of dance music. Hailing from the UK, the talented artist got his start in the music industry as a digital marketer at the age of 14, supporting fellow artists by carrying out marketing and public relations campaigns.

After multiple years of operating behind the scenes, Rivessi decided to introduce himself to the world in late 2021 with his dancefloor-ready single, "How You Control It." He would then go on to release a handful of singles ever since while amassing an impressive following on social media.

Rivessi’s latest independent release, "Say Goodbye," has just landed on all major streaming platforms, bringing together playful and intoxicating vocal lines. Starting off with warm production and subtle house percussion, "Say Goodbye" is able to capture the attention of listeners from the very start, before exploding into an anthemic drop filled with groovy basslines, thumping kicks, and vibrant synth melodies.

Listen to "Say Goodbye" below:

"I'm very excited for the release of this track as my aim was to create something quite unique, mixing different styles of house into one. I wanted to create quite a commercial dance track whilst mixing together future house and tech house references to create a groovy drop that's catchy and easy to sing along with. The feedback prior to release has been awesome so far so I can't wait for everyone to hear the song,” said Rivessi in a press statement shared with EDM.com.