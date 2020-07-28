RL Grime Announces 15-Track Sable Valley Summer Compilation Due Out Next Month

RL Grime has declared this a Sable Valley summer with a forthcoming compilation due out next month. The "UCLA" producer and label head dropped a teaser for Sable Valley Summer Vol. 1, a record set to featuring a trove of talent from the producer's rapidly expanding imprint.

The compilation's teaser video features a car radio display that suggests the project is likely to be packed with at least fifteen tracks. As the van cruises through the desert terrain with a cooling system seemingly on its last leg, there's clearly no room for subtlety here—Sable Valley is planning on bringing the heat.

RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint was established at the beginning of 2019 and has since grown into a tastemaker in the bass music space. With contributors such as Jackal, JAWNS, Eliminate, and many others, the label is sure to muster a formidable offering given their roster. Perhaps the compilation will also see new music from RL Grime himself, who recently appeared on two separate Sable Valley EP releases from label members Juelz and Montell2099.

The full Sable Valley Summer Vol. 1 compilation is due to arrive on August 14th, 2020.

